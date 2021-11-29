LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Longmont City Council may soon have a new holiday on its city government calendar.
City council members will consider designating Juneteenth as an official government holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865 — the day federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to tell enslaved people they were free.
Denver celebrated the day as an official city holiday for the first time this year.
Juneteenth was also made a federal holiday this year.
Longmont’s proposal would give city employees the day off.