JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died in Jefferson County during an attempted break-in early Monday morning. It happened on the 10400 block of Ammons Street.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home around 4 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a man dead at the home.
A woman who lives there said another female resident stabbed the man during a fight after he forced his way into the home. Both residents knew the suspect and are currently being interviewed by investigators.
The man’s name has not yet been released, and details surrounding the attempted break-in are not available.