DENVER (CBS4) – One of the warmest and driest November’s on record in Denver will seamlessly transition into an equally warm and dry start to December this week.

High temperatures will be close to records most days this week starting with a forecast high of 71 degrees in Denver on Monday. That’s about 25 warmer than normal for the end of November and about 5 degrees warmer than it was on Sunday.

Monday will bring the total number of above normal days this month to 24 of 29. November is currently averaging about 6 degrees above normal which is huge from a climate standpoint. The month is likely to end tied for third place on the list of warmest November’s on record, tied for second place on the list of least snowiest November’s on record, and tied for ninth place on the list of driest November’s on record.

A weak cold front will drop temperatures about 10 degrees on Tuesday compared to Monday but of course temperatures will still be above normal. It’s similar story at night this week with overnight lows staying above freezing every night through at least the upcoming weekend which is very unusual for late November and early December.

Meanwhile, the next chance for any moisture anywhere in Colorado should wait until at least early next week. The first chance for any snow in Denver should wait until at least December 7th.

Instead, the next 7 days will be dominated by mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer than normal temperatures.