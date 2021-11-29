Dozens Of Mask Mandate Complaints Filed Across Denver Metro AreaAs mask mandates continue in some Colorado counties, complaints of violations are coming into area health agencies.

State Deploys Monoclonal Antibody Bus To Weld CountyThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is trying to keep people out of the hospital by making COVID-19 treatments more accessible.

COVID In Colorado: Cases & Hospitalizations Dropping SlightlyThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,936 cases on Nov. 27 and 1,060 new cases for the next day.

Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital StaffOne UCHealth hospital in north Colorado is grateful this Thanksgiving to get a lending hand from healthcare professionals in the military.

Face Masks Required Indoors At Empower Field At Mile HighMasks will be required in all public indoor spaces at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning with the Denver Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

Doctor Recommends Coloradans Use COVID At-Home Tests Before Thanksgiving GatheringsWith Thanksgiving a day away, health experts are pleading with people to take COVID seriously as they prepare to spend time with friends and family.