(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,936 cases on Nov. 27 and 1,060 new cases for the next day. The number of COVID hospitalizations is down slightly to 1,473 — the lowest number in about two weeks.
Nearly 1,200 of those hospitalized are not vaccinated.
The state’s 7-day positivity rate still remains above experts goal of 5%, sitting at 9%.
Efforts continue across the state to get as many people a COVID vaccine. The Colorado Homebuilding Academy and Uplands Community Collective hosted a mobile vaccine clinic in Westminster.
First, second or booster vaccines were available.