COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to a SWAT situation in Commerce City on Monday night. Officers closed Highway 85 and Brighton Road between 72nd and 77th Avenue.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says they are helping with the call for a disturbance with shots fired. They regarded the situation as an active shooter scene.

Officials tell CBS4 officers were trying to pull a driver over who was suspected of DUI. They say someone in the vehicle then shot at officers.

Commerce City police officials say officers shot back at the vehicle. The suspects then drove away prompting a short chase before the car crashed near Brighton Road and 77th Ave.

CBS4 was at the scene and heard a bang before at least six officers wearing vests moved in on a vehicle with their weapons drawn.

“A number of chemical munitions were deployed to try to develop some cooperation from the suspects. We made multiple announcements that they’re under arrest and come out, and then at one point, I think we deployed a flashbang to distract the occupants of the car what so that we could physically extract,” a law enforcement official told CBS4.

The scene is now secure, the area will still be closed to traffic for the follow up investigation. Thank you to everyone for your cooperation during the incident. pic.twitter.com/wUFteb4etk — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 30, 2021

At around 8:50 p.m. the sheriff’s office declared the scene as secure. CBS4 saw authorities remove two people from the vehicle.

Further details about the situation have not been confirmed. It’s not clear if any officers were hurt. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office urged neighbors to shelter in place until they reached a “safe resolution to the situation.”