CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was found shot to death in a camper in Conifer early Sunday morning and deputies have arrested 36-year-old Sarah Kalan.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man with a gunshot wound deceased inside a camper.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said Kalan left the scene in a truck, but was quickly located by deputies and taken into custody.
Kalan was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility on charges of first degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.