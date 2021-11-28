BREAKING NEWS5 Shot In Aurora: Victims Range From 16-20 Years Old
By Anica Padilla
CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was found shot to death in a camper in Conifer early Sunday morning and deputies have arrested 36-year-old Sarah Kalan.

Sarah Kalan (credit: Jefferson County)

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 11000 block of Cochise Circle just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. They found a man with a gunshot wound deceased inside a camper.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said Kalan left the scene in a truck, but was quickly located by deputies and taken into custody.

Kalan was booked into the Jefferson County Detentions Facility on charges of first degree murder, menacing, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

 

