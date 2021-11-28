ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — For many Colorado small business owners, the last few years have been tough because of the pandemic, which is why some say it’s even more important now to support local, especially on days like Small Business Saturday.

For small business owners like Sandy Klein and Karen Chandler, the Olde Town Arvada Holiday Makers Market is one of their busiest selling times.

“I have jewelry, I have microwave bowl warmers and hundreds of pop holders,” Klein told CBS4. “For many of us who are retired this is a way to make a little money and keep us busy.”

Chandler said after COVID hit, a lot of businesses really needed help.

“So it’s really important to support them,” she said.

Klein and Chandler aren’t the only ones who felt the support on Saturday, several others did too.

“Your dollar goes so much further, these are families behind these businesses, these are individuals behind these businesses, all of their staff members, so it really does mean a lot,” said Joe Hengstler, with the Olde Town Arvada Business Improvement District.

Additionally, many of these small businesses not only contribute to the economy, but they are important to the back-bone of the community.

“When you look at the local community, the dollars spent there tend to circulate within that community,” said Darrin Duber-Smith, a senior lecturer with Metropolitan State University of Denver. But Duber-Dmith added that, considering the pandemic and the current business climate, small business owners have to get better at engaging consumers.

“That includes [small businesses using] all of the senses,” Duber-Smith said. “So doing a little marketing is important. I think being able to offer samples. I think doing a lot in store with music and smells, merchandise set ups.”

Whether it’s a mom-and-pop shop or a local vendor, the big message for the Colorado community, is to continue supporting local because it makes a different for those like Klein and Chandler.

“It’s a good feeling when people appreciate our products, and like them it really feels good,” Chandler said.

The Olde Town Arvada Holiday Makers Market runs Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Dec. 19.

There are several different community markets coming up in the weeks leading up to Christmas including: Festival del Tamal y Atole on Dec. 3, the Denver Santa Claus Shop 2021 on Dec. 10, and the 10th Annual Native American Christmas Market on Dec. 11.