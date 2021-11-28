DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are investigating the death of Jacob Brady as a homicide and asking anyone with information to come forward.
Police were called to the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue on Friday afternoon and found Brady deceased.
The cause of death was not released and police did not provide any other details.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.