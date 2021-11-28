CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are investigating the death of Jacob Brady as a homicide and asking anyone with information to come forward.

Jacob Brady (credit: Denver Police)

READ MORE: Community Gathers To Light First Candle On 9-Foot Menorah In Arvada

Police were called to the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue on Friday afternoon and found Brady deceased.

READ MORE: Colorado Weather: Another Unusually Warm Week Without Snow Is In Store

(credit: CBS)

The cause of death was not released and police did not provide any other details.

MORE NEWS: Charity Vending Machines Return To 16th Street Mall For Holiday Giving Season

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Anica Padilla