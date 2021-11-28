ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Jeffery Aschenbrenner, 33, has been arrested in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Adams County early Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of East 128th Avenue and Picadilly Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The woman, who has not been identified, was found in the front passenger seat of a red sedan, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital but doctors couldn't save her.
Deputies responded to a known address of Aschenbrenner and took him into custody.
Aschenbrenner was booked into the Adams County Detention Center pending multiple felony charges, including first degree murder.