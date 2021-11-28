AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – After the recent shootings involving teens in Aurora, high school students within Aurora Public Schools will not be able to leave for their lunch break — for the next several weeks.
According to a spokesperson for the district, all high schools will have closed campuses beginning Monday through at least winter break. At that time, district leaders will reevaluate whether to continue closed campuses further into the school year.
The announcement was made Saturday at a prayer vigil held at Nome Park, the site where six students from Aurora Central High School were shot and injured earlier this month. Four days later, three more APS students were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of nearby Hinkley High School.
Saturday’s prayer event was planned by local church, the Purpose Center. Pastor Rico Wint was joined by the Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, APS Superintendent Rico Munn, and other community members.
In a letter to the APS community this week, Munn also said the district will take other steps to prioritize student safety and wellbeing, including adding additional security and mental health support at schools as needed.
Late Saturday night, four more teens and a young adult were shot in Aurora — near East Colfax Avenue and North Dayton Street.. The victims, who range in age from 16-20 years old, are expected to survive.