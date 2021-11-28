Face Masks Required Indoors At Empower Field At Mile HighMasks will be required in all public indoor spaces at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning with the Denver Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

Doctor Recommends Coloradans Use COVID At-Home Tests Before Thanksgiving GatheringsWith Thanksgiving a day away, health experts are pleading with people to take COVID seriously as they prepare to spend time with friends and family.

Denver Businesses Weigh Mask Or Vaccine Requirement OptionsDenver, Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe Counties will re-establish indoor mask requirements on Wednesday in a turnabout in the progress against COVID-19.

It's Vax Or Mask To Get Inside Denver BusinessesIn Denver, the new phrase to remember is "Vax or Mask." That is the mandate for all indoor public spaces for those two years and older.

COVID In Colorado: Campaign Aims To Answer Questions From Parents About Vaccines And ChildrenJefferson County has launched a campaign to answer questions from parents about COVID-19 vaccines and children.

Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get Vaccinated, No Statewide Mask MandateGov. Jared Polis is urging all Coloradans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. He is not issuing a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving it up to individual counties to issue their own mask mandates.