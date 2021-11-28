AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, survived a crash that resulted in the death of his female passenger, according to Aurora police. The two-car crash happened at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East 6th Avenue late Friday night. Police say the suspected drunk driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.
“At around midnight Aurora Police responded to that intersection and located a damaged Ford SUV and Nissan sedan,” police stated.
The front seat passenger inside of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital with a broken leg.
The driver of the Ford was not injured.
“Traffic investigators believe that the Nissan was traveling northbound on Airport Boulevard and failed to stop for the red traffic signal and struck the Ford which was traveling eastbound on 6th Avenue,” Aurora police reported.
“Alcohol consumption by the driver of the Nissan is believed to be a contributing factor in this case. He remains hospitalized due to his injuries.”
The identity of the woman who died in the crash has not yet been released.