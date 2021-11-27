DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s.

Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos game. The temperature around kick off will be near 65 degrees.

As drought continues to expand around Colorado with no significant snow in sight we want to remind you to water your lawns, shrubs, perennials and trees. When conditions are this dry for this long they need to be watered about twice a month.

It looks like we will round out November and enter December with more of the same weather. The next good chance for snow is at least a week away. There are some signs that the weather pattern may finally be shifting to a more active scenario as we get closer to Christmas but only time will tell.