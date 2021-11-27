Another Dry And Mild Weekend Across ColoradoMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

5 hours ago

Fraudsters Still Potentially Impacting 1,050 Innocent Unemployment Claims In ColoradoThere are still some people who aren't able to enjoy the holidays as much this year, because their unemployment claims are being held up by fraudulent activity.

14 hours ago

Broomfield Remains Exception To Mask Mandate In Denver Metro AreaWelcome to Broomfield, where you can shop indoors without wearing a mask. It is one of the few places in the Denver metro area not under such a requirement.

15 hours ago

Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other VariantsHealth professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants.

15 hours ago

Video Shows Fatal Shooting Between Teen And Ex-Officer In AuroraA 17-year-old boy was killed after exchanging gunfire with a 36-year-old man in a southeast Aurora neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of South Addison Way, near Gun Club Road and Belleview Avenue.

15 hours ago

Colorado Shoppers Return To Stores On Black FridayRetailers are making a big comeback -- and setting records -- thanks to consumer spending habits.

15 hours ago