AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has died from injuries resulting from a multi-vehicle crash on South Parker Road in Aurora on Nov. 10. Police said the man, who was driving a Toyota Highlander, who was hospitalized since the crash, succumbed to his injuries on Tues., Nov. 23.
The crash happened at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 10, at the intersection of South Parker Road and East Yale Avenue.
Aurora Police Traffic Investigators determined that the Toyota Highlander was traveling northbound on South Parker Road at a high rate of speed. Investigators say the driver of Highlander ran the red light at the East Yale Avenue intersection and collided with a Ford Expedition and a Toyota Corolla.
The drivers of the other vehicles only suffered minor injuries and were not hospitalized.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has dash-camera footage of the crash, and have not yet spoke to police, are asked to call the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.