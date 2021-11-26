Broomfield Family Opens Home to Afghan Refugee Family On ThanksgivingThis Thanksgiving Scott and Heidi Henkel opened their home in Broomfield to an old friend. Ahmad Saddiqi and his wife Haria and their four children. Scott and his army buddies were very close with Ahmad 14 and 15 years ago in Afghanistan when he helped them as a translator.

57 minutes ago

Department Of Defense Team Deployed To Help Overwhelmed Northern Colorado Hospital StaffWith many hospitals in Colorado near or at capacity, healthcare workers are in need of more help. One UCHealth hospital in north Colorado is grateful this Thanksgiving to get a lending hand from healthcare professionals in the military.

2 hours ago

Colorado Sees Drop In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19There is some positive news in the battle to against COVID-19 in Colorado -- hospitals are reporting a drop in patients.

2 hours ago

Aurora Police: Argument Led To Shooting That Killed 17-Year-Old Boy, Injured Former Greenwood Village Police OfficerWednesday night, Aurora Police Department says an argument led to a shooting between a teen and a former police officer that left the teen dead.

2 hours ago

Dry And Much Warmer Than NormalWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago

Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 26 - THROW THE DANG TOWELRomi Bean, Michael Spencer, and Ryan Greene welcome you into the CBS Denver sports office, to have some fun and talk some Colorado sports. These three discuss a few of the biggest topics they report on. This week: Injuries should have the Nuggets rethinking their season, midseason "awards" are handed out to the Broncos, plus Who Dis and Hats Off.

13 hours ago