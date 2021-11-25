AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Wednesday night, Aurora Police Department responded to a shooting that led to the death of a 17-year-old. It’s not confirmed if the victim is male or female currently.
According to an Aurora PD tweet, police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of S Addison Way after a call came in about it around 10:30 p.m. A caller reported two people had shot each other. Both were taken to the hospital.
In an update Thursday, police confirmed a 17-year-old died in the shooting. The health status of the other person injured in the shooting is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made, and the cause of the shooting remains under investigation.
Investigators don’t believe anyone else is involved in this shooting.