DENVER (CBS4) – The Mile High Tree is returning for its third year. The 110-foot, 39 foot wide digital art installation in downtown Denver includes 60,000 strands of LED lights. It’s the tallest digital tree in North America.

“It’s programmed with all sorts of lights choreographed to cultural music, holiday music, and it’s a totally free experience,” said Visit Denver spokeswoman Ashley Geisheker.

The tree is located on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street, and visitor can go inside it and look up at all the lights for a great visual experience.

The Mile High Tree is open from 5 to 10 p.m. every night through Jan. 1.

