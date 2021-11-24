GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Although the Colorado Department of Transportation had hoped to have Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon fully back open by Thanksgiving following destructive summer mudslides, a lane closure remains in place this week.
The canyon repairs from the mudslides are continuing in one stretch east of Glenwood Springs. Work is being done at a culvert location at Mile Point 123.5/Blue Gulch.
The westbound lanes are fully open through the canyon now, but in one section the eastbound traffic is reduced to lane.
Several mud and debris flows in Glenwood Canyon happened during heavy rainstorms over the summer. The mudslides were a result of the Grizzly Creek Fire, which burned up and down the canyon walls, destroying large sections of vegetation, in 2020.
The interstate was fully closed for the first half of August and a limited reopening after that had traffic traveling on one lane in each direction. This week CDOT announced both westbound lanes are back open.
LINK: CDOT Glenwood Canyon Emergency Repairs Information Page
Starting next week a helicopter will be used to do some repair work in the canyon and that will result in some 20 to 30 minute traffic holds. Those holds will happen between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.