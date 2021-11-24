(CBS4) — You can work off your Thanksgiving feast with a free visit to a state park on Black Friday.
READ MORE: Face Masks Required Indoors At Empower Field At Mile High
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has declared it “Fresh Air Friday” — and is waiving entrance fees at all 42 state parks.READ MORE: Former Air Traffic Control Tower In Central Park Neighborhood Sells For $8M
This is the seventh year CPW has offered the free entry as a way to encourage people to head outdoors.
Friday is a state holiday, so the parks will not be fully staffed.MORE NEWS: DEA Agent Ryan Donahue Charged With Pulling Work Gun On Bar Patron
Plan your visit to a Colorado State Park: https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks