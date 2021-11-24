DENVER (CB4) — Masks will be required in all public indoor spaces at Empower Field at Mile High, beginning with the Denver Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday. This is in compliance with the most recent Denver Public Health Order issued Tuesday.
READ MORE: Former Air Traffic Control Tower In Central Park Neighborhood Sells For $8M
This updated health order requires fans—regardless of vaccination status—to wear masks within any public indoor space at the stadium. These areas include the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, elevators, indoor portions of stadium clubs and suite level corridors.READ MORE: DEA Agent Ryan Donahue Charged With Pulling Work Gun On Bar Patron
Masks are not required in the outdoor seating bowl or general concourse areas.MORE NEWS: Douglas County Deputies Arrest Grinch Accused Of Driving Stolen Car With Stolen Packages In Highlands Ranch
Broncos officials released a statement Wednesday that read, in part:
“Empower Field at Mile High will remain in close communication with public officials and health experts, adjusting its COVID-19 policies as necessary based on the latest recommendations and in accordance with all local/league protocols. We will continue to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including encouraging all eligible Coloradoans to receive the vaccination.”