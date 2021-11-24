DENVER (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders were delighted to see many mountains in Colorado received at least a few inches of snow Wednesday morning.

But almost all the snow in Colorado on Wednesday will stop short of reaching the metro area. Again!

Denver has not had measurable snow in 217 days which is the longest stretch of no snow since 1889. The last time it snow in Denver was on April 21st and the city is now more than 5 weeks beyond the average first snow of the season on October 18th. Regardless when snow finally arrives, it will also be a record the latest first snow of the season. The previous record was November 21, 1934.

As of Wednesday, Denver is officially 10.8 inches below normal for the season. The average long term average for annual snowfall in the city is 56.5 inches.

Fortunately, a large storm could easily wipe out the snow deficient. The question is, when could such a storm arrive?

There is a small chance of the mountain snow reaching Denver on Wednesday. But even if snow did reach the metro area, the likelihood of accumulation at the airport (where it would need to happen to be considered official) is extremely small. There is a better chance of at least a dusting on the far south and west sides of the metro area on Wednesday.

Assuming Denver stays snow free, the next chance for snow may wait until at least the second week in December. Most weather models agree a storm will not take a track that is favorable for snow along the Front Range until least the December 8th. And that would be the earliest! Of course, long range weather patterns can be unpredictable and that is especially true for Colorado. But confidence is higher than usual that the Denver metro area will experience an extended period of very dry weather starting on Thanksgiving.

In terms of temperatures, Wednesday afternoon will be about 25 degrees compared to Tuesday and temperatures will be cold statewide to start Thanksgiving. Then milder weather will return for Thursday afternoon and temperatures will generally stay above normal well into December.