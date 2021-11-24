DENVER(CBS)- Another surge of colder air followed up the initial Wednesday cold front keeping light snow falling thru the late day rush. Early snow amounts varied from trace amounts to just over an inch across the Denver Metro area and Front Range.
Many of our Denver Metro area weather watchers reported small amounts of snow.
Some areas in the foothills and south metro areas at least came in over an inch!
Down in the mountains north of above 8,700 feet near Gunnison our weather watcher Paul Kaplan had to break out the shovel!
Unfortunately, at the time of this writing the wait for Denver’s Official first measurable snow goes on. The official measurement is taken at DIA. At this point only a trace has been scene there. We need more than that to be deemed measurable. The streak goes on, and on, and on………
Ski areas have been wishing for some snow. By November standards its not much but, the mountains did get some measurable moisture! Wolf Creek was the big winner this time around!
The quick blast of cold and snow should be all but, a memory by Thanksgiving afternoon as sunshine starts to warm things up!
