PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — More details have been revealed about a crash last week on U.S. 285 that killed two people and put two others in a hospital.

The Park County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that 49-year-old Kevin Cannon and 31-year-old Aaron Burns were killed in the collision Thursday.

CBS4 has learned the two were driving a silver Saab stolen out of Denver. A spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol, Trooper Josh Lewis, also stated that other drivers began calling 9-1-1 to report the vehicle “driving dangerously” at 2:18 p.m., more than half an hour prior to the crash.

According to online criminal records, Cannon and Burns both had multiple active warrants for their arrest. Cannon, in fact, was scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court the afternoon of the crash in a felony case involving assault, menacing and domestic violence.

The Saab was Denver-bound and, as described by other 9-1-1 callers, being driven recklessly through school zones and crossing the double yellow lines, per CSP.

Lewis said CSP troopers were en route to the area of the traffic complaints when the Saab struck a white Ford pickup head-on about two miles east of Bailey.

A 65-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl from the pickup were seriously injured and taken to hospitals, Lewis added.

The identities of the Ford drivers have not been released, but CBS4 received a link to a GoFundMe page which refers to Tammy Walker of Conifer as the injured driver. Walker was returning home from the grocery store with Thanksgiving supplies, the post states.

CBS4 reached out to the creator of the fundraiser benefitting the driver’s family but received no response.

The two men were pronounced at the scene, Lewis said. Alcohol was believed to have played a role in the crash, too, and the Saab had no plates.

U.S. 285 was closed almost five hours for the accident investigation and clean-up.