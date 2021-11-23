LOUSIVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville Police Department wants help from the public to learn information that will help police track down a male suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.
In a Louisville PD Facebook post, police asked for help to learn more about the whereabouts of suspect Brian Murray, who is wanted for two outstanding warrants of Failure to Appear and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which is a new charge. These warrants carry $35,000 bonds.
Murray was arrested Nov. 16, 2021, and was then released from custody the following day on a Personal Recognizance Bond.
Anyone who sees Murray is advised not not approach him and call 911 immediately. Murray is believed to still be within the greater Denver area. He may be in possession of several weapons, and is accused of threatening the lives of specific individuals and law enforcement officers.
Louisville Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI to find Murray as quickly as possible.
Anyone that has information on the whereabouts of Murray can contact Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).