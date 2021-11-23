DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front set to sweep across Colorado Tuesday night will bring snow to parts of the state. But it’s very unlikely Denver will see the first measurable snow of the season.

Before the front arrives, Tuesday will be breezy and warm with temperatures returning to the upper 60s in the Denver metro area. Many areas on the Eastern Plains will reach the 70s and temperatures could reach near 80 degrees in far southeast Colorado.

The price Colorado will pay for the unseasonably warm weather is high fire danger. The combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, dry soil, and occasionally gusty winds will push the fire danger to a critical level similar to last week when the Kruger Rock Fire started near Estes Park. As a result, a Red Flag Warning has been issued until 5 p.m. Tuesday for virtually the entire I-25 corridor with the exception of Greeley and southern Weld County. Regardless, if a fire were to start on Tuesday, it would spread very quickly.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees colder with highs in the 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. There will also be plenty of clouds but not much moisture.

Even in the mountains where there will be scattered snow showers from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, accumulation will be generally light. Virtually all weather models agree the most significant snow in the state will fall over the south central mountains including the Sangre de Cristo mountains where snow has been very limited so far this season.

For the Denver metro area, there is a small chance for drizzle late Tuesday night followed by flurries or very light snow showers during the day on Wednesday. There is almost zero chance for accumulating snow below 6,000 feet. Some areas above 6,000 feet mainly in Douglas and Jefferson Counties could get at least a dusting. Foothill locations above 7,500 feet like Bailey should get at least 1 inch with the potential of more.

For Thanksgiving, plan on a cold start for Turkey Trot runs, then sunny and milder temperatures in the afternoon. The normal high temperature in Denver on Thanksgiving is about 49 degrees. This year should be a bit warmer than normal. And 100% dry!