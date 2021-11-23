DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have long been supporters of the Denver Rescue Mission, and that continues — especially after the deadly stabbing at the 48th Avenue Center shelter over the weekend. A staff member was killed by someone who had been staying at the shelter.

On Tuesday the football team and the Denver Rescue Mission teamed up to help families. In the morning they began handing out thousands of turkeys and Thanksgiving food boxes to individuals and families in need. It was set to continue until the early afternoon on Tuesday.

It provided a chance for families who are struggling to feel some love. That included from Broncos players, who were among those putting the turkeys and other holiday food in cars.

The boxes contained mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and more.

The Denver Rescue Mission shared a statement about the stabbing:

“Despite our deep sorrow over this senseless tragedy, we are continuing to serve the poor and needy with our upcoming Thanksgiving events.”

Denver Rescue Mission spokeswoman Nicole Tschetter told CBS4 they “continue to make sure that people who are poor and needy and those experiencing homelessness are taken care of, not just during Thanksgiving, but every single day.”

The Denver Rescue Mission has seen an increase in demand for food services over the last year, and as grocery prices have gone up, they say events like this are more necessary than ever.