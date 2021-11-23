JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County has launched a campaign to answer questions from parents about COVID-19 vaccines and children. The campaign, “COVID-19: Helping Kids Be Kids” and the goal is to help parents feel more comfortable when it comes to getting their children vaccinated.
A number of health agencies in Jefferson and Boulder counties, Denver and Tri-County Health are involved in the campaign. They are spreading the message on social media, TV, radio and pediatricians offices.
“Especially because we know when it comes to making decisions for your children’s health, there are so many more facets involved,” said Nikki Wellander with Jefferson County Public Health. “Parents are right to ask questions. They are 100% justified in making sure they have all the info at hand.”
Most children who do become sick with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. Children with underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk for severe illness. Vaccination helps protect those children who are immunocompromised and cannot receive a vaccine.