DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is urging all Coloradans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. He is not issuing a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving it up to individual counties to issue their own mask mandates.

“For our partisan state, we’re taking action to be ready whatever the decision of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough hospital beds, whatever the decisions of local governments are, we want to make sure we have enough monoclonal antibody treatment,” said Polis.

Polis said that of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado, 16.2% are vaccinated, 84% are unvaccinated.

“We have a lot to be thankful for and the vast majority of people in our state are working to end the pandemic. But the virus does not care who you are and we continue to urge Coloradans to get themselves and their children vaccinated, get boosted, avoid large indoor gatherings, and wear masks indoors especially ahead of and during the holidays,” said Polis. “As Governor of the entire state, I understand that what might work for one community may not work for another, so we are glad counties across the state are working on the best way to keep all of our communities safe.”



Polis also urged everyone who is eligible to get booster shots. Third doses are recommended for those who received their second dose six months ago, or two months past the Johnson & Johnson shot. All adults are eligible for a booster. Those who are unable to find a booster appointment, are urged to call 1-877-268-2926 to receive help scheduling your appointment. Additionally, Coloradans can visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine to find a local provider.

Coloradans are urged to limit their Thanksgiving gathering to only vaccinated individuals. If not, gatherings should be held outside to limit the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, prior to attending a Thanksgiving dinner, rapid COVID-19 tests or a PCR test will ensure a person is not currently infected with COVID before gathering with others. To find the closest testing site visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing or call 1-877-268-2926.

Polis said Colorado is getting closer to having an extra 500 hospital beds.

“We expect to be on track to meet our goal of 500 new beds by mid-December. I get reports on it every day. Again that will be a combination of acute beds and step-down beds,” said Polis.

A step-down bed would open up a spot for someone to be cared for who doesn’t have COVID and is getting ready to be released from the hospital.