(CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation says at least 590 people have died in crashes this year in our state. That means 2021 could become the worst year for deadly crashes since the early 2000s.
In an effort to keep that number from increasing, CSP is saturating three areas where they are seeing the highest number of fatal crashes in the state. It's part of a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
Officers will also work on DUI enforcement and will not tolerate lane violations as often.
Both agencies acknowledge the amount of traffic surrounding the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. The traffic enforcement campaign will be in place through the end of the year.