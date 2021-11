Gov. Jared Polis Urges Coloradans To Get Vaccinated, No Statewide Mask MandateGov. Jared Polis is urging all Coloradans to get vaccinated ahead of the holiday season. He is not issuing a statewide mask mandate, instead, leaving it up to individual counties to issue their own mask mandates.

Denver Announces Indoor Mask Mandate As COVID Cases SurgeDenver announced an indoor mask mandate for most businesses and venues. This order will go into effect on Wednesday.

'Certainly Wish We Didn't End Up Back Here': Move To Mask Mandate In Denver And Some Neighboring Counties Met With Collective GroanDenver will announce Tuesday that it will join several other counties in the metro area with an indoor mask mandate.

COVID In Colorado: Indoor Mask Mandates Approved In Adams, Arapahoe & Jefferson CountiesBy a vote of 4-1 the Jefferson County Board of Health approved a new mask mandate for all indoor public spaces.

Young Coloradans & Families Take Advantage Of COVID Vaccine Pop-Up At Coors FieldWhile Gov. Jared Polis says monoclonal treatments are good, it's not as good as getting vaccinated. Polis stopped by a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Coors Field.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Expands In ColoradoColorado residents with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness will no longer need a doctor's referral before getting antibody treatments designed to keep them out of hospitals, starting next week.