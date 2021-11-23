CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Red flag warnings are becoming more common and concerning, even as we inch closer to December. It’s certainly top of mind for fire crews, as well as event organizers planning anything outdoors.

The City of Castle Pines is hoping to have a fireworks show next week, but Mother Nature may force them to cancel.

“It really brings out a lot of people,” Hannah Button, Communications Manager for the city of Castle Pines, said of fireworks shows. “It provides the sense of community, a sense of awe.”

The city is hosting its Tree Lighting celebration on Dec. 3. The hope is fireworks will add extra sparkle to the event.

“Typically, winter is maybe a safer time to do something like fireworks,” Button said.

Yet, that may not be the case this year with the extreme conditions and lack of snow in the forecast.

“It’s all about safety and all about the weather,” said Connor Christian, Public Information Officer for South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro Fire Rescue is working with Castle Pines, as well as the fireworks company Christian added, to determine if the show can go on. The fire marshal has issued a permit for the event, as the fireworks would take off from the driving range at the Ridge Golf course, which fire officials say is an ideal spot.

“That’s great news because the lawn is mowed very short and vegetation surrounding it is irrigated and mitigated, so there aren’t any hazards nearby,” Christian explained.

Yet, if the Douglas County Sheriff enacts a fire ban, if winds are too strong, or if fire crews on site on the day of the event believe it’s too dangerous, the only sparkle in Castle Pines that night will be the twinkling lights on the tree.

“We want to make sure whatever we’re doing, we’re following all the rules necessary to make sure it’s safe,” Button told CBS4. “If it’s not safe, we’re not going to move forward with the fireworks.”

