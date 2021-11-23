DENVER (CBS4) – The NFL announced on Tuesday it is moving the Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup from a day game to a night game. It was originally supposed to be played at 11 a.m. Mountain Time on Dec. 5.
This will be the first of two Broncos games against their AFC West division rival. Following the Dec. 5 game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football, they’ll be playing in Week 18 at home against the Chiefs.
The Broncos are currently tied for third in the AFC West with a 5-5 record and the Chiefs have risen to the No. 1 spot with a 7-4 record.