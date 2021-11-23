LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Louisville Police and the FBI arrested Brian Murray Tuesday a day after they asked the public to help find him. They considered Murray armed and dangerous, saying he made specific threats to people and law enforcement officers.
Murray was wanted on two outstanding warrants of failure to appear and possessions of a weapon by a previous offender. Officers believed he had several weapons.
Murray had been previously arrested on Nov. 16 and was then released on a personal recognizance bond the next day. Earlier this month, on Nov. 14, police say Murray called the Boulder County Communications center and stated comment of harming himself or
Police found him and took him into custody without problem, they said at the time. He faced charges of attempting to influence a public servant and obstructing government operations for that incident.
Further details about the arrest on Nov. 23 were not released. Louisville police thanked the public for their tips.