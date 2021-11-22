DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mountain lions are roaming around Douglas County. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared security camera video that shows mountain lions prowling around homes.
Mountain lions generally keep to themselves but more people are moving into the territory previously occupied by the big cats and people see them more often.
CPW said if you do encounter a mountain lion, don’t approach the cat and calmly back away. Also, try to make yourself look bigger by raising your arms.