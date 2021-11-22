JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County is under stage one fire restrictions. It’s a result of the dry, warm weather that’s been plaguing the Denver metro area.
Under the restriction, certain activities are prohibited including building any kind of fire outside of a developed park, campground, private residence or picnic area. Smoking within an area within six feet of combustible materials is also prohibited.
The fire restrictions also prevents people from lighting bonfires or using fireworks.