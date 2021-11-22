ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance images show three people Erie police believe were involved in starting a fire on a front porch on Nov. 21. Police say they tried to start a fire twice, and there was a third occurrence on Nov. 11.
Police say the three cases took place near the 1700 block of Bain, 1700 block of Daily, and 1600 block of Harris.

All three people were wearing black sweatshirts, but surveillance images display them as white.
Those who have more information are asked to call the Erie Police Department via Boulder County Dispatch at 303-441-4444 and reference case number 21-2673.