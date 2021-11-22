Indoor Mask Mandates Approved In Adams, Arapahoe & Jefferson CountiesBy a vote of 4-1 the Jefferson County Board of Health approved a new mask mandate for all indoor public spaces.

South Gap Project On Interstate 25 To Officially Open Before ChristmasColorado state officials say construction for the most part will be completed before Christmas.

Aurora Police Union President Suspended Over Diversity EmailCBS4 has learned the President of the Aurora Police Association, Officer Doug Wilkinson, has been placed on administrative leave after he sent out a scathing email last week to his 240 members calling diversity provisions in a "consent decree" between Aurora and the Colorado Attorney General "sexist and racist."

Denver Expected To Announce Indoor Mask Mandate Soon As Three Other Counties Consider Similar MandatesJefferson County asked the governor to impose that face mask order state-wide, but will now consider reinstating a mandate on its own. Boulder and Larimar counties have already reinstated mask orders.

Golden Makes Safety Changes In Light Of Wisconsin Holiday Parade TragedyThe holiday parade tragedy in Wisconsin comes as cities across Colorado prepare for their own parades and festivals. Not surprisingly, city leaders and event planners are looking over their own safety protocols.

Former Clear Creek Middle School Teacher Arrested For Multiple Sex Offenses, Animal CrueltyJustin Paul Manter, 25, of Lakewood, was arrested last week and is accused of multiple sex offenses.

