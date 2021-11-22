DENVER (CBS4) — Denver is ranked the worst metro city in America for package thefts in 2021, according to a new study by SafeWise. Denver was not even in the top 10 in 2020.
Denver is followed by San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Seattle and San Antonio. Click here to learn how researchers established the rankings.
The study also found that 64% of Americans had a package stolen in the last 12 months – that's up almost 50% from the previous year. And, about 54% of Americans have had not one, but multiple, packages stolen over the last year.
The most frequently stolen packages are from Amazon, followed by FedEx and the United States Postal Service.
As the holiday shopping season gets into full swing, there will be a significant increase in packages being delivered. Researchers say doorbell cameras are a good first step toward increasing security, but advise having packages delivered to an Amazon Locker, or a location where someone will be available to accept it. You can also request the delivery service hold your package until you can pick-up.
"If that package isn't sitting out on your porch, there's no way for that person to steal your package," said Inspector John Wiegand, with United States Postal Inspection Service. "The sooner you can get it off, the less time it can be there."
If your package is stolen, SafeWise recommends taking the following action: