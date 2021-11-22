DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is expected to announce a new mask mandate on Tuesday, Nov. 23, sources tell CBS4. The mandate would require masks in all indoor public spaces.
Specifics about the mandate have not been released.
The move comes as other Denver metro area counties are asking the state to implement an indoor mask mandate. Jefferson County asked the governor to impose that face mask order state-wide, but will now consider reinstating a mandate on its own. Boulder and Larimar counties have already reinstated mask orders.
The health departments representing Adams and Arapahoe counties might take the same approach. Gov. Jared Polis has resisted reinstating a mask mandate or capacity limits on businesses.