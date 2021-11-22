DENVER (CBS4) – It has been 215 days since measurable snow fell at Denver’s official weather station, located at Denver International Airport. The last time measurable snow fell in Denver was on April 21, 2021.

It is now also the latest in the season that Denver has ever had to wait for a measurable snow to fall, that is at least since records began in 1882. The previous record for the latest first snow of the season was set during the Dust Bowl on Nov. 21, 1934.

History will be made once again on Tuesday since there is no measurable snow in the immediate forecast. Denver’s next chance for snow will be on Wednesday as a new storm passes through the region.

If the airport can record at least one tenth of an inch of snow from the next storm then a new record for the latest first measurable snow will officially be set. But if we don’t see measurable snow on Wednesday then history will continue to be made each and every day until snow accumulates.

Some longer range forecast models suggest that after Wednesday our next chance for measurable snow won’t arrive until early December. Denver is not alone when it comes to this snow drought, several other cities in our region are still waiting on their first measurable snow of the season, including Alamosa, Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Grand Junction and Goodland, Kansas.