EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A former UPS employee in El Paso County is being investigated for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of items from a UPS station. Police arrested Heath Miller who was caught trying to break into the UPS facility in Falcon.
Authorities say they suspect Miller has been stealing packages containing electronics, jewelry, and sports memorabilia for several months. Detectives say they found evidence at his home.
Miller faces charges of trespass and possession of burglary tools.