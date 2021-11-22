DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for ways to get around the Denver metro area or the state without having to rely on a vehicle, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang is another option. Back in May, CDOT expanded some of its Bustang services — adding weekdays, weekend and holiday trips.

Now Bustang has expanded even more by offering an expanded route from Telluride to Grand Junction. This means people can take the bus connecting in cities all the way from the Denver metro area to the Western Slope to the San Juans.

Each bus offers 51 seats.

Amber Blake, Director of Division of Transit and Rail for CDOT, says this expansion helps provide better transportation access to more Coloradans.

“Having statewide transit is a critical option for our state because not everyone has access to a vehicle, but we all have the same right to be able to travel and visit throughout our beautiful state. See the sights, visit family, connect to airports, connect to other transit systems, to the rail system,” she said.

There are Bustang lines between Denver and Fort Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs and Denver to the Western Slope with stops along the I-70 corridor to places like Vail or Glenwood Springs. Schedules all differ.