BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have released the name of the people killed in the deadly head-on collision on Highway 285 last week. The Park County Coroner’s Office has identified those killed as Aaron Burns, 31, and Kevin Cannon, 49.
The crash happened last Thursday and Colorado State Patrol had received reports of a driver traveling recklessly through school zones and crossing double yellow lines.
The small grey vehicle didn’t have license plates and had been stolen. Before troopers caught up with the vehicle, it had crashed head-on with a truck. Both men, Burns and Cannon, were killed. Two people inside the truck were rushed to the hospital.