DENVER (CBS4) – Denver has tied a record for the latest first measurable snow of the season, which dates back to Nov. 21, 1934. With no chance for snow over the next few days we will officially break the record on Monday and rewrite history each day thereafter, until we finally get a measurable snow.

If you feel like it has been a while since we last saw snow, you’re right! The last measurable snow at Denver International Airport was over 200 days ago on April 21, 2021.

The airport did report a trace of snow on both Nov. 1 and 2 of this year but the snow melted on contact and didn’t accumulate. To be considered a measurable snowfall a weather station must record an accumulation of one tenth of an inch or greater.

A new storm will move into Colorado sometime late Tuesday and it will have the potential to bring a few rain or snow showers to Denver and the eastern plains, but right now that chance doesn’t look good. If we do not get any snow from this next storm then we might have to wait until December for another chance.