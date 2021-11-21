DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver helped kicked off an annual tradition dear to the hearts of thousands of Coloradans. The Teddy Bear Toss at Saturday night’s DU hockey game got things started this holiday season.
Fans tossed teddy bears out onto the ice and organizers skated around and picked them up. All the stuffed animals that are collected will go to the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.
You can bring a new and unwrapped gift for a child to any DU athletic event now until Dec. 18. King Soopers will also set up donation bins starting Nov. 26 through Dec. 24.
Shoppers can also donate a gift card, make a cash donation or donate online. All donations benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver.
CBS4 is proud to partner with the Pioneers to a make sure that every Boys & Girls Club member gets a gift during the holidays.