DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is honoring those who became victims of traffic crashes including those who died while walking or bicycling on Denver streets. The Denver Streets Partnership will co-host a vigil on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the pedestrian bridge behind the Denver Wastewater Management Building at 2000 W 3rd Avenue.

The city says 74 people died in traffic crashes so far this year, and since the city implemented its Vision Zero program in 2016, 378 people have died in crashes. The program’s goal is to stop these deadly and/or serious crashes by 2030.

The city aims to do that by installing “traffic calming measures, safer pedestrian crossings, intersection improvements and better bike lanes.” The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure also ask drivers to drive sober and undistracted as well as follow speed limits.

Earlier this month, Denver voters approved Question 2C which asked for $63,320,000 in bonds to repair and improve the city’s transportation and mobility system. The money is expected to include new bicycle infrastructure in the Globeville, Elyria-Swansea, South and Central Denver neighborhoods. It is also expected to address the 300 miles of sidewalk gaps in Denver, with an emphasis on building and improving sidewalks in underserved neighborhoods.

The bond measure also funds reconstruction of Morrison Road, improvements to Peoria Street and developing the 5280 Trail through Denver’s downtown neighborhoods.

As part of the day of remembrance, the city will install a banner at the pedestrian bridge at the Denver Wastewater Management Building which will be visible from Interstate 25, they say. The banner will encourage drivers to slow down.

Allison Ramirez, an artist at Set Forth Creative, designed the banner. She shared what inspired her during the design:

It’s important to me to bring awareness to the need for safer driving and I’m so humbled I have been able to do that with Vision Zero and Denver’s DOTI department. This design was greatly inspired by the streets of the city of Denver, itself. The elements within the banner are meant to reflect road signs, crosswalks, skyscrapers, geometric street art, and even the setting the banner is placed in – the bridge and its architecture.

The vigil was planned to also honor the United Nations World Day of Remembrance for victims of traffic crashes.