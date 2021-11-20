DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis joined U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar to talk about U.S.-Mexico trade and the economy. The two diplomats also spoke about COVID-19 vaccines and mitigation.

More than 200,000 tourists traveled to Colorado from Mexico in 2020. Polis is hopeful vaccines will open up more travel between Colorado and Mexico.

“We hope to see many of the return this year with ease you know some of the pandemic restrictions as the vaccine is making its way across the country and world. We hope that the numbers will bounce back to pre pandemic levels and we welcome Mexican tourists in Colorado we also know that many Coloradans enjoy escaping our winters to the beaches and other destinations in Mexico,” Polis said.

“The vaccination rates in Mexico have been very high. And so that has occurred apart because the United States under President Biden’s direction, has donated over 10 million vaccines to Mexico. The president of Mexico very much appreciated that,” said Salazar.

Salazar was nominated to be ambassador by President Joe Biden and then confirmed by the U.S. Senate in August. Prior to serving as Ambassador, Salazar also a Colorado U.S. Senator and Attorney General of Colorado.