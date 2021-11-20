DENVER (CBS4) – While Gov. Jared Polis says monoclonal treatments are good, it’s not as good as getting vaccinated. Polis stopped by a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at Coors Field.
The clinic was open to anyone 5 years and older who wanted their vaccine. First and second shots were available, as well as, boosters.
Polis says it's important to make these type of clinics relatable and fun for children.
“If you have the opportunity, get it at your pharmacy, your clinic, but we’re also looking at school-based clinics across the state. There are a number of different ways. We want to make it easy for little ones especially. We want to make as fun as possible and as memorable as possible,” he said.
There are several kid-friendly places you can get a shot. As long as a health professional has determined you meet eligible criteria, you can also find locations online by visiting the Colorado Department of Health Environment’s website.