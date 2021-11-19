AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said that officers are searching for multiple shooters involved in the Friday afternoon shooting at Hinkley High School‘s parking lot. Three people were hurt in the shooting, including two Hinkley High School students and an APS Avenue student.

“This was a fight that started in this parking lot and then it went into a shooting,” said Wilson.

Police are searching for the suspects and confirmed that officers are investigating a white pickup truck in a possible connection with the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Shots were fired in the parking lot of the high school located at 1250 South Chambers Road in Aurora just after noon Friday. More than a dozen gunshots were heard in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Wilson said that an Aurora Public Schools security officer was immediately on scene and helped secure the school and help initiate lockdown procedures associated with a shooting.

VIDEO: Cellphone Video Captures Sound Of Gunfire During Shooting Outside Hinkley High School In Aurora

“We are tired of this,” said Wilson.

CBS4 obtained cellphone video from a parent of a student at Hinkley High School where several shots can be heard while the student inside the vehicle can be heard saying quietly, “Oh, no. No, no, no.”

She urged parents to check their children’s phones and know who they are hanging out with. Wilson also urged witnesses to come forward and turn in any photos or video that they may have to help with the investigation.

“We have no concern for life whatsoever. I need the parents to get involved, I need you checking phones, I need you checking rooms, I need you checking cars and taking these guns away from these kids,“ said Wilson. “We cannot do it alone.”

Wilson said that even though none of the injuries appear life-threatening in Friday’s shooting, “The emotional scars, not only the people who were hit today, but the people who witness it are going to be life-long.”

Students and staff with vehicles parked in the lot won’t be able to access those cars until after the crime tape is removed. Police tweeted that students should follow the Aurora Police Department’s Twitter page for updates on when the parking lot will be cleared and vehicles can be removed.

All students were released from the school by 3 p.m. Students gathered outside the school after release, some evaluating the crime scene tape that covered the parking lot, others could be seen hugging each other.

Friday’s shooting happened about three miles from a shooting at Nome Park in Aurora on Monday afternoon that left 6 Aurora Central High School students injured.

Wilson said it was too early to discuss whether the shooting at Hinkley High School is related to Monday’s shooting at Nome Park.

“It is not confirmed at this moment, it is a possibility and we will let you know just as soon as possible,” said Wilson.

Police were also called to Rangeview and Gateway High Schools where they were investigating potential threats.

Aurora City Manager Jim Twombly released this statement: “This week’s violence near our schools is heartbreaking, and I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish experienced by the victims and their families. In addition, teachers and students at our schools are impacted by this outbreak of violence. Our community is still reeling from the shooting of six teenagers on Monday, and we find ourselves facing yet another senseless act of violence. It is the responsibility of all community members and stakeholders to invest in the safety of our youth. We must commit our time and resources to the city’s Youth Violence Prevention Program and our public safety partners to identify ways for increased involvement and better solutions. We will work collaboratively with our community partners to identify solutions and rally the support of our residents.”

All Aurora Public Schools will be on Thanksgiving break for the next week. Wilson said it would be a good time to regroup and reassess before students return to school on Nov. 29.