By Romi Bean
(CBS4) – The Broncos are keeping Mr. Dependable in orange and blue for three more seasons. The team is finalizing a multi-year deal with wide receiver Tim Patrick worth up to $34.5 million, with $18.5 million guaranteed, a source confirms.

Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos celebrates after catching the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 7, 2021. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Patrick was undrafted out of college and was cut three times before signing with the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017. He made his NFL debut in 2018 and since then, he has proven to be one of Denver’s most reliable targets, amassing 127 catches for 1,798 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Chris Claybrooks of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts to tackle Tim Patrick of the Denver Broncos during the game at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021. (credit: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Over the last two seasons, Patrick has recorded zero drops and zero fumbles. He hasn’t dropped a pass since Week 13 of the 2019 season.

Since the start of 2020, he leads the Broncos in receiving touchdowns (10) and receiving yards (1,265) and is second in catches with 88.

