(CBS4) – The Broncos are keeping Mr. Dependable in orange and blue for three more seasons. The team is finalizing a multi-year deal with wide receiver Tim Patrick worth up to $34.5 million, with $18.5 million guaranteed, a source confirms.
Patrick was undrafted out of college and was cut three times before signing with the Broncos’ practice squad in 2017. He made his NFL debut in 2018 and since then, he has proven to be one of Denver’s most reliable targets, amassing 127 catches for 1,798 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.
Over the last two seasons, Patrick has recorded zero drops and zero fumbles. He hasn’t dropped a pass since Week 13 of the 2019 season.
Since the start of 2020, he leads the Broncos in receiving touchdowns (10) and receiving yards (1,265) and is second in catches with 88.