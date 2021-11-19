AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police is responding to a shooting with injuries at the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora, which has put the school on lockdown.
According to the Aurora PD post, two people were shot in in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, and both gunshot victims were taken to the hospital.
#APDAlert: 2 have been shot in the parking lot of Hinkley HS, 1250 S. Chambers.
Both transported to the hospital.
Hinkley is on lockdown.
Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/ouVsrEeISt
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 19, 2021
Administrators with Aurora Public Schools will be “working on messaging to parents regarding dismissal and pickup procedures,” according to Aurora police.
UPDATE: @aurorak12 is working on messaging to parents regarding dismissal and pickup procedures.
— Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 19, 2021
Earlier this week, a shooting took place in a park next to another Aurora high school about 2 miles away. The shooting at Nome Park next to Aurora Central High School left six teens injured and so far no arrests have been made.
RELATED: Nome Park Shooting Vehicle Located, Activists In Aurora Urge Community To Help With Investigation
Gov. Jared Polis spoke about both shootings in a news conference early Friday morning, saying the victims and their families “are in our thoughts.”