CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Aurora News, Aurora Police, Aurora Public Schools, Aurora Shooting, Colorado News, Denver News, Hinkley High School, School Lockdown

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police is responding to a shooting with injuries at the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora, which has put the school on lockdown.

(credit: CBS)

According to the Aurora PD post, two people were shot in in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, and both gunshot victims were taken to the hospital.

Administrators with Aurora Public Schools will be “working on messaging to parents regarding dismissal and pickup procedures,” according to Aurora police.

Earlier this week, a shooting took place in a park next to another Aurora high school about 2 miles away. The shooting at Nome Park next to Aurora Central High School left six teens injured and so far no arrests have been made.

RELATED: Nome Park Shooting Vehicle Located, Activists In Aurora Urge Community To Help With Investigation

Gov. Jared Polis spoke about both shootings in a news conference early Friday morning, saying the victims and their families “are in our thoughts.”

Jesse Sarles