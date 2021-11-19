Department of Defense Deploys Team Of Medical Workers To Fort Collins To Address Surge In COVID CasesAmid a surge of COVID-19 cases in northern Colorado, the Department of Defense is deploying a team of medical workers to Fort Collins in an effort to better address the crisis.

'Heartbroken': Doctors Concerned About Trajectory Of COVID As Surge Continues, Hospitals At Or Beyond CapacityFor the first time since the delta variant has caused a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in northern Colorado, medical providers in the packed halls of the ICU are sharing their stories.

Jefferson County Board Of Health Sends Letter To Gov. Polis Asking For Statewide Mask Order As COVID Cases SurgeThe calls for more state action to try and limit the spread of COVID-19 grew louder on Thursday as the Jefferson County Board of Public Health wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking for a more serious approach.

COVID In Colorado: Lack Of Beds Creates Dangerous Situation For People Needing Emergency ServicesOn Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there are 1,526 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, and there are only 81 ICU beds available.

Colorado Division Of Homeland Security Shares Insight On Pandemic ResponseWhen a major emergency event happens in Colorado the Colorado Information Analysis Center is called on to help coordinate the best response.

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations Reach Level Not Seen Since 2020The number of people in Colorado who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a number not seen since 2020.